Nutritional deficiency affect the health of a person and one such important nutrient is Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are an integral part of cell membranes throughout the body and affect the function of the cell receptors in these membranes. They regulate blood clotting, contraction and relaxation of artery walls and inflammation. They are a type of polyunsaturated fat that are essential for human health and affect our brain and nervous system development apart from regulation of inflammation in the body.

Omega-3 fatty acids are of three types including alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Deficiency of Omega-3 fatty acids can cause cognitive decline, mood disorders, mental health issues like depression and anxiety, heart disease, dry skin and hair among others.

Omega-3 fatty acids can be consumed through fatty fish such as salmon and sardines, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts and soybean. Omega-3 fatty acids are also called essential fats.

Here are 5 symptoms that indicate you have omega-3 deficiency:

Skin, hair, and nail problems

Omega-3 fatty acids also play a vital role in maintaining healthy skin and hair health, and its deficiency may cause dry, flaky skin and brittle hair.

Difficulty concentrating

If you find difficult to focus on work or on any other activity it may be due to Omega-3 deficiency considering the nutrient is important for cognitive function.

Dehydration and frequent urination

If you suffer from dry mouth or throat and are dehydrated, lack of Omega-3 can be a cause.

Mood swings

Omega-3 fatty acids play a key role in brain function and when you have a deficiency of it, there are bound to be memory problems and other neurological issues.

Fatigue and sleeping disorder

Apart from a sedentary lifestyle and poor sleep cycle, Omega-3 deficiency can also be a reason behind sleeplessness.