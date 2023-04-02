We are what to eat, especially in the mornings.

As we wake up and start the day, our system needs the right kind of nutrition to help us prepare for the day ahead, boost energy levels and to flush out the toxins.

Eating a healthy breakfast is crucial to boost your energy levels and nutrition.

Here are 5 foods that can be eaten on an empty stomach to boost your energy levels and enhance your body metabolism:

Watermelon

Watermelon is a great option to eat on an empty stomach in the morning as it promotes electrolyte balance and hydrates your body.

It is also a rich source of natural sugar and low on calories, making it extremely healthy.

The fruit is loaded with Vitamin C and B6 and other nutrients which will help to boost your immunity and mood.

Papaya

Starting your day with papaya is an excellent way to detox and regulate smooth bowel movements.

It is a rich source of fiber and provides fructose needed for energy.

The fruit is known to lower bad cholesterol, prevent various heart diseases, reduces bloating and constipation as well.

Soaked nuts

People who exercise in the morning must have dry fruits like soaked and peeled almonds and walnuts or smoothies before the exercise.

Nuts are good sources of protein and healthy fats and one may take soaked almonds and soaked figs for many health benefits.

Fresh vegetable juice

Green vegetable or carrot beetroot juice is a good option to start your day.

Vegetable juice are a good source of vitamins and antioxidants that helps to promote skin health.

Squeeze a bit of lemon for taste and some more vitamin C.

Dates and fruits

Having two dates with water in the morning is the ultimate way to boost energy.

Fruits like banana, apple and papaya are good to consume in the morning empty stomach for vitamins and fibre.