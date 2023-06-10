Spices and seasonings play an important role in Indian cuisine adding a flavourful taste, texture and aroma to the dishes. Indian dishes are incomplete without the spices used by blending them together from cumin and coriander to turmeric and cardamom, every spice has its own unique taste.

The flavour of the Indian spices led to the creation of new Indian cuisines from curries to tandoori chicken to pakoras and samosas. These spices can also be used to prepare chutneys and samosas. These spices do not just add flavour to Indian dishes but also have health benefits.

Here are 5 popular spices that you must have in your kitchen:

Turmeric

Turmeric makes the dish look vibrant and is also known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The spice is added to almost all the dishes especially curries and rice dishes.

Cumin

Cumin has a smoky flavour that is the most essential spice for many Indian dishes. It helps in digestion and can also help to reduce inflammation. It is used as a blend of spices in many Indian cuisines.

Coriander

Coriander is a fragrant spice that is added to most of Indian curries and colour to dishes. The spice reduces inflammation adding a blend of flavour to the Indian dishes.

Garam Masala

Garam Masala is a mix of several spices including cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper. This spice adds a variety of flavour that is also beneficial for our health.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek has a slightly sweet and nutty flavour. It is often used in Indian curries or as a blend of spices. Fenugreek is known for its anti-diabetic properties, as well as its ability to reduce inflammation.