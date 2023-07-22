Pregnancy is one of the crucial phase of a women’s life. At this significant phase, it is important to take care of your health and be careful of the foods that you consume until the baby is born. It is essential to eat healthy food rich in protein, vitamins, calcium and iron. It is required to eat a large quantity of food than the amount of quantity that we consume as the baby starts forming in the womb of the mother.

Here is a list of foods that you should consume during pregnancy:

Dairy products

During pregnancy, nutritious food should be eaten so that the baby becomes healthy. Dairy products like milk, cheese and yoghurt can be consumed at this period. Dairy products contain calcium. It also provides phosphorous, magnesium and zinc.

Legumes

Legumes are great plant-based sources of fibres, protein, iron, folate and calcium, these nutrients are required during pregnancy. Legumes include lentils, peas, beans, chickpeas and peanuts. Legumes have fiber content and some are high in iron, magnesium and potassium. Folate is important for the mother and the baby especially during the first trimester.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a good source of beta-carotene, a plant compound that the body converts to Vitamin A. Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for the development of the baby.

Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of choline. Choline is a vital nutrient required during pregnancy. It’s important in the brain development of the baby and help to prevent developmental abnormalities of the brain and spine.

Dry fruits

Dry fruits are high in calories, fibre and contain various vitamins and minerals. One piece of dry fruit contains the as much nutrients as fresh fruit. Dry fruit can boost your intake of vitamins, minerals, folate, iron and potassium. Dry fruit like dates are high in fibre, potassium, iron and plant compounds.