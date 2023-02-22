Spring, the season of joy is the time nature reclaims its vibrant colors and fragrant scents.

The beauty of this season is that the winter cold becomes less and comfortably bearable while the summer heat is not yet scorching.

Spring is considered the most pleasant time of the year as flowers bloom and lush green trees give a positive vibe and refresh your mind.

The people who became sick and engaged in less physical activities in winter can go out for long walks and exercise regularly as the season is suitable for it.

Exercise, nutritious food, and managing stress can help to boost your physical and mental health during this season.

However, a sudden increase in the duration of exercise can increase the chances of suffering from a heart attack so one must gradually increase the duration.

It has been found as the spring season arrives, there is a 15 percent increase in the incidence of heart attacks due to sudden increase in activities following a sedentary winter. So for its prevention, graded exercise is what is required and one must eat healthy.

Here are some tips one can follow to take care of their heart health during the spring season:

Stay hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water is necessary to keep your heart healthy. It also helps to release harmful toxins present in your body and keeps the functioning of the heart optimally.

Exercise regularly

Exercise regularly as it keeps us fit and healthy and reduces the risk of heart-related diseases. Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day and gradually try to increase the timing.

Eat healthy

Include all the important nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids. Avoid consuming processed foods, sugar and sodium as they can increase your risk of heart disease.

Don’t take stress

Stress and tension can have a negative impact on your heart health. Try to reduce your stress levels by engaging in activities that relax you, such as yoga or meditation.

Quit smoking

Smoking is harmful for health and is one of the leading causes of heart disease. It’s better to quit smoking to improve your health. Smoking is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Quitting smoking can help reduce your risk of heart disease and improve your overall health.