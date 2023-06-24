The thyroid gland plays an essential role in the functioning of our body. Thyroid glands release hormones that control body metabolism. Thyroid disorder refers to a health condition where the thyroid gland cannot produce the right amount of hormones.

Thyroid disorders are of two types: Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland is unable to produce an adequate amount of thyroid hormones. This condition includes symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, depression, dry skin, and constipation.

Hyperthyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormones. Some of the symptoms include weight loss, increased appetite, irritability, anxiety, insomnia, rapid heartbeat, and heat sensitivity.

Here are a few symptoms that is noticeable in a person with thyroid disorder:

Weight gain or weight loss

A change in weight is one of the common symptoms of thyroid disorder. A sudden weight gain or sudden weight loss affects the well-being of a person.

Swelling of the neck

A swelling of the neck is a symptom that there is a problem with the thyroid. An abnormally enlarged thyroid gland may happen with either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

Fluctuations in heart rate

Thyroid hormones affect almost affect all the organs and also the heart rate. In the case of hypothyroidism, the heart rate is slower than the normal heart rate while in the case of hyperthyroidism, the heart rate is faster than the normal heart rate.

Mood swings

Thyroid disorders lead to low energy level and affect your mood. People with hypothyroidism get tired and depressed whereas Hyperthyroidism can lead to anxiety, trouble in sleeping, restlessness and irritability.

Hair loss

Loss of hair can also be caused due to thyroid disorder. Thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can cause extreme hair loss.