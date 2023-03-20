Nutrients are essential for the proper functioning of the body and one such nutrient is zinc which maintains the immune system and helps in repairing the body tissues.

Our body doesn’t store enough zinc so we need to take it externally in the form of food or supplements.

Here are 5 food items that are rich in zinc:

Meat

Meat is an excellent source of zinc, especially red meat is a great source including beef, lamb, and pork.

Shellfish

Shellfish like shrimp are healthy and are rich in nutrient like zinc.

Legumes

Legumes like chickpeas, lentils, and beans contain a substantial amount of zinc.

Seeds

Seeds including pumpkin, squash and sesame seeds contain fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and other minerals making an excellent addition to the diet.

Nuts

Consuming nuts like pine nuts, cashews, and almonds can boost your intake of zinc. Peanut helps in the reduction of risk factors for diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Eggs

Eggs contain a moderate amount of zinc along with other vitamins and minerals.