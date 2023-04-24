Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a range of health conditions caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver. Excessive accumulation of fat in the liver increases risk of health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cases are on rise with growing cases of obesity and other chronic conditions like diabetes worldwide. It comprises of a range of liver conditions that affect people who drink little to no alcohol.

In early stages of NAFLD it hardly has any symptoms, in later stages people may have fatigue, pain or discomfort in abdomen, abdominal swelling, red palms, enlarged spleen, yellowing of eyes and skin. Chronic and life-threatening cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) require medical attention to prevent further development and complications of the disease.

Here are some ways to manage NAFLD:

Weight loss

Obesity is one of the major causes of NAFLD and losing weight is one of the most effective ways to manage it. Weight loss can help reduce the amount of fat in the liver, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of developing other health complications associated with NAFLD.

Change in lifestyle

Including a healthy diet and regular exercise can help to manage NAFLD. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help reduce the risk of developing NAFLD. Regular exercise can also help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and improve overall liver health.

Management of associated health conditions

NAFLD is often associated with other health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. Managing these conditions through medications, lifestyle modifications, and regular monitoring can help improve overall health.

Liver transplantation

In cases where NAFLD has developed to the last-stage liver disease, liver transplantation may be necessary. Liver transplantation is a surgical procedure in which a damaged liver is replaced with a healthy liver from a donor.