Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects the nervous system of the body that impairs the function of the nerves that result in painful sensations in certain parts of the body. There are various health issues related to diabetes that the patient experiences. These pains often go away on their own or one is likely to ignore them. It is essential to take these pains seriously and not let them grow.

Here are a few painful symptoms related to diabetes:

Pain in the thighs

Unbearable pain in the thighs is a symptom that your blood sugar level has crossed its normal range. The pain is much different to the pain that we experience when we are hurt or bruised. It feels like discomfort and short pangs from within.

Lower back pain

Unexplainable pain in the pelvis or the lower back may be another sign of diabetes. The pain can be severe or unbearable at times. It mostly occurs due to loss of muscle strength.

Foot drop

Another symptom can be difficulty in lifting up the front part of the foot which is also known as foot drop. One may also experience pain in the foot or skin.

Extreme cramps in the legs

Painful cramps may occur due to nerve damage in the legs which is known as diabetic neuropathy and is a complication that happens due to long-term high blood sugar levels in the body.