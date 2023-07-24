Are you dealing with situations where you forget things quickly and easily, lack focus or remain confused? This must be brain fog. Brain fog is a mental state where you tend to remain confused, forget things or lack focus into things. People with brain fog may not think clearly, lack mental sharpness and may perform their activities at a slow pace. This can be caused by overworking, lack of sleep or stress which can result in low work productivity. There could be several reasons behind brain fog.

Here are a list of nutrients that helps to deal with brain fog:

Healthy fats

Healthy fats are necessary for the brain health. Fatty fishes or plant-based fats like chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts. Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids that helps to improve brain health. Unsaturated fats like nuts, seeds and avocados helps to improve brain function.

Probiotic

Every body organ in our body is connected, lack of proper functioning of a body organ affects the other. The gut and the brain are connected. The gut is referred to as the second brain. Foods like yoghurt, fermented vegetables and pickles are a great source of probiotics that optimises gut healthy.

Vitamin K and folate

Green leafy vegetables are not only a great source of calcium, fibre and iron but also contain Vitamin K and folate that helps in improving the support of brain. Green leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli help in the brain development.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants contained in berries like strawberries, and blueberries help in the improvement of brain function. Spices like turmeric, black pepper also contain antioxidants.