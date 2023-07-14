Guwahati: A probe is reportedly underway regarding extortion allegations against two Assam police officials posted at Satgaon police station in Guwahati.

The Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Satgaon PS, Sandip Kumar Kanu, and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Alakesh Baruah, were summoned to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Guwahati on Friday morning to face questioning regarding the alleged extortion incident.

According to reports, the investigation was triggered by accusations that Kanu and Baruah attempted to extort money from an individual whose motorcycle had been stolen.

It has been reported that the duo demanded a payment of Rs 5,000 from the victim in exchange for the recovery of his stolen bike.

However, when the individual refused to comply with their demands, the police officials allegedly declined to register an FIR (First Information Report) related to the theft.

Subsequently, the victim escalated the matter to higher officials, filing a complaint against the accused officers, which prompted the initiation of an inquiry.

ASI Alakesh Baruah was suspended on July 5 in connection with a gang rape case.