Guwahati: Thieves in Guwahati, Assam seem to be using new tactics to make their way into the crimes.

On Sunday it was reported that thieves allegedly committed a burglary at a residence in the Srimantapur area of Guwahati, Assam using a new “spray” method.

The owner of the house told the media that thieves utilized a debilitating spray to incapacitate them.

After the occupants of the house were left unconscious, the thieves allegedly stole valuables worth approximately Rs 3 lakh.

The stolen items included gold jewellery and cash.

According to the victims, the thieves broke into the house while the family was asleep, using the spray to render them unconscious.

The thieves then ransacked the house, escaping with the valuables.

A complaint has been filed at the Bhangagarh Police Station and an investigation is underway.

It may be mentioned that over the past few days incidents of chain snatching have seen a rise.

The incident of the spray robbery is reported to be a new one.

Police said that they are investigating the entire incident.