Guwahati: A man suspected of being a drug peddler was arrested at Balughat in Guwahati, Assam with 11 soap boxes of heroin.

A team from Basistha Police Station apprehended the suspected 32-year-old drug peddler, Salim Ahmed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused, a resident of Juripar Path, Panjabari Road, Dispur, was found in possession of a significant quantity of suspected heroin.

The recovered items include 11 soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 123.46 grams.

The police also seized a scooter bearing registration number KA05QE2640.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.