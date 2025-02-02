Assam: Major theft gang busted in Guwahati, four held

Guwahati: A police team from Paltan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati, Assam busted a major theft gang operating from a rented house in the city.

The gang, comprising four alleged thieves from Barpeta, was involved in multiple thefts and burglaries, including a recent incident in Paltan Bazar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested individuals, identified as Mokibul Khan, Rushikesh Kishan Shinde, Mokibul Hussain, and Harshjit Mandal, were taken into custody based on case number 13/25.

During the operation, the police recovered a substantial haul of stolen items, including gold necklaces, gold rings, and several other gold and silver ornaments.

Multiple mobile phones stolen from various locations were also recovered.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Rs 75,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the gang’s illicit activities was also seized.

Further investigation is being carried out.