Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results 2022 are expected to be released soon.

The exact date and time for the result declaration are expected to be officially announced this week.

The candidates will have to check the official website announced by AHSEC.

The results are expected to be announced officially on- ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

However, the Assam HS result 2022 date is not yet announced officially but it has been expected to be announced by this week.

Also Read: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika heckled by flood-hit people in Bajali

This year, nearly 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HS exam.

The Assam HS exam was held from 15th March and continued until 12th April 2022.

How to Check Assam HS Class 12 results:

Visit the AHSEC’s official website Click on the link saying HS AHSEC Result 2022 Enter the Roll Number assigned Press the submit button

The Assam High School Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Also Read: Assam: Two police personnel washed away by flood in Nagaon, one recovered dead

Download or print the Assam Board 12th Result 2022 that has been published online.