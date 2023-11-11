Guwahati: A couple in Guwahati, Assam has been accused of embezzling Rs 38 lakh from their parents and emptying their bank locker, making off with 40 tola gold.

The daughter, Angira Kashyap, and her husband, who hails from Rajasthan, reportedly mortgaged their family apartment to obtain a loan from the bank in the name of her mother.

Angira’s father, Madan Khatoniar, an employee of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), is currently facing financial difficulties due to the burden of the loan.

The parents approached the police seeking legal justice after being overwhelmed by their daughter’s actions. Her phone has been switched off since October 17, 2023.

The police are investigating the matter and will take necessary action.