Guwahati: The NSS Unit of Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science-Guwahati carried out a special camp on the importance of health and education at the adopted village, Keotpara in Azara.

The camp was carried out under the guidance of Programme Officer Dr Trishna Das and Principal GIPS, Guwahati (Prof) Dr Gouranga Das along with the Headmaster and teachers of the LP School, Keotpara.

The special camp was conducted on the theme “HEALTH AND EDUCATION: A Congregation Towards Better Tomorrow”.

The camp started on May 23 and ended yesterday.

During the camp, various activities like awareness rallies, pure drinking water, post-covid vaccination survey, free health camp, street play, cleanliness drive etc. were conducted.

On the first day, of the inauguration programme, various speakers enlightened everyone on the importance of Health and Education.

Following this, a public awareness rally on the same topic was done by the members of the NSS Unit, GIPS. Similarly, on the second day, awareness of safe drinking water was spread through delivering various speech by our NSS members and donations of water filters was also done at LP School, Keotpara,

Subsequently, a Free Health Camp for the villagers was successfully conducted with the help of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists from Azara, PHC and free medicines were also distributed to the patients.

Along with this, a street play trying to create awareness on contraceptive methods for preventing overpopulation and the problem related to it was performed for the villagers.

At the end of the camp, a cleanliness drive was arranged in the Keotpara village and around Keotpara LP School to help create consciousness among the people about how important having clean surroundings is for the betterment of health. Simultaneously, dustbins were also distributed.