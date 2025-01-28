Guwahati: In a crackdown on illegal coal trading, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several coal traders in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.

The raids, which began early in the morning, targeted the businesses of Sunil Bansal and Mohal Goyal, both prominent figures in the coal trade.

During the raids, ED officials reported recovered various incriminating documents, including evidence of illegal coal procurement and forged bills.

In 2022, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) raided Bansal’s office and godowns, recovering around Rs 3 crore in cash and numerous documents.

The raids are part of a larger investigation into a coal scam in Meghalaya, in which Bansal is accused of procuring illegally mined coal and forging bills.

