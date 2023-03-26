What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Free Fire, Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Also read : Poco X5 5G to be launched in India

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Save Me by BTS reaches 700 million views on YouTube

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 26, 2022 :

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW3D28VZD6

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3