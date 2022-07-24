What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 25, 2022 :

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FJK8-SL6W-Q203

9ER8-FG7H-BYU4

JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U

Y54E-RF3G-BE4E

JON9-8B7V-FY6D

F6C5-X4SA-3QWE

2DF3-GHRT-UG76

5FD4-SQED-2FV3

B4J5-TIY8-H765

F4G5-TYH9-KJU7

4VRB-5TJK-GY6H

DR8S-F2VB-N4J5

KTIY-8H76-B8V5

CDRS-F5EV-456I

FH3R-NF1B-VD8S

A52E-Q12Q-6E3D

SCX4-VB21-HD85

EY64-5RF3-GB7D

GD8H-JEUI-84I7

6TRG-FBH4-NJCK

IX8S-765Y-4QE2

G6VT-5RSF-AV7W

FV5S-GW7T-5TR4

