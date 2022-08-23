What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Free Fire, Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Also read : Get iPhone SE 2020 at less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today 23 August 2022 : Check website, steps to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for August 23, 2022 :

9EHDK5GDEW6DRDM5

FFA9 UV8X 4H7D

FXCV BNNK DSXC

FF46 0C2II VYU

JIJY L8T4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8F8U Q5XP DKA7

MV9C Q97L QJOL

DWF3F71VE2D708EK

F0KM JNLV CXSD

FFA0 E816 YL2D

FFTQ T5PR MCNX

FF7W 7M0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FX8V BNMK DSXC

FFX6 0C4II VYU

FF7W SM7C N44Z

88KN XUB9 6C9P

8F9U QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q28L QJOL

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

3GF3851KB8H4JE2A

FF16 NYW9 4A00

FF8Q T5IR MCNX

Also read : Wordle #430 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 23, 2022

Also read : BGMI Redeem Code Today 22 August 2022 : Claim Now!