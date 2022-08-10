The V badge in Free Fire has been a topic of discussion for a long time and it is said to be a one-of-a-kind badge which distinguishes gamers with it from other gamers.

It is exclusive and is the rarest item in the game.

A lot of players now have misconceptions that claim that redeem codes can give the V badge to the players but this it not true.

While redeem codes can get premium items free of cost to the players, the V Badge is not among the options.

The V Badge is only provided to partners and the OB25 patch notes state, “Free Fire Partners will now receive a special in-game badge.”

This clearly means that by no means the V Badge can be obtained using redeem codes.

However, players can attempt to join Free Fire’s Partner Program if they are willing to get the V Badge.

As per sportskeeda.com the requirements for the program are as follows:

The player’s channel must feature at least more than 1,00,000 subscribers

80 per cent of the content should be related to Free Fire, alongside 3 lakh views in the last 30 days

All content needs to be clean, non-offensive, and engaging

Creators will have to sustain consistency in terms of social media activity & content quality

Users need to have a passion for gaming with a drive to succeed together

YouTubers must possess professionalism and have a willingness to work hard

The Steps to join the Partner Program

Step 1: Search for the official Partner Program website using any browser.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option and fill up the Google Form.

Step 3: Fill up the form with all details and submit it

With this, the application will be reviewed by the concerned authorities and if you meet the criteria, you get the badge.

It may be mentioned that Free Fire is banned in India and only Free Fire MAX is legalised to be played.

