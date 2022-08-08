Garena has introduced an all-new Evo gun skin for Free Fire MAX called the M1887 – Sterling Conqueror.

However, users must spend diamonds to lay their hands on this skin.

To get the most out of these firearm skins, players must level them up using special tokens that are rather expensive.

The Faded Wheels for Evo gun skins usually last for around a month.

Gamers have until September 4, 2022 to obtain this M1887 skin.

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror and other rewards up for grabs in Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

Players generally rank Faded Wheel as the best alternative to get cosmetics in Free Fire MAX.

The available rewards in the Faded Wheel are as follows:

· M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

· Sterling Star (M1887)

· Winter’s Delight

· Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

· Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 September 2022)

· Scoped-In Parachute

· Sterling Conqueror (Blue) Token Box 1

· Scoped-In Skyboard

· Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

· Cube Fragment

Gamers need to select two items they do not wish to acquire.

Only then can they start making spins for rewards.

Diamonds required to draw items will increase with every subsequent spin.

Steps to access new Faded Wheel and get M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

Users may follow the instructions given below to get Sterling Conqueror M1887 in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX and select Faded Wheel featuring the new Evo gun skin.

Step 2: Then, gamers need to tap on the bottom left area of the prize icon to select two items they do not wish to acquire.

Step 3: They need to confirm their selection to proceed.

Players should be careful as they cannot revert once the prize pool has been selected.

Step 4: Lastly, gamers can spend diamonds to acquire items randomly.

Only those with 1082 or more diamonds in their wallets must attempt to get the M1887 – Sterling Conqueror.

Moreover, gamers will have to spend additional diamonds to level up the Sterling Star (M1887).

