Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royals in India and the game is packed with a lot of in-game prizes and gifts.

However, some of the rare items would need diamonds which sometimes cost a whole lot of real-world money.

But, there are some events in the game that gives you great chances of winning some rewards at no cost.

One such event is the Friends Callback has taken place multiple times.

The Friends Callback even this time is a part of the game’s 5th Anniversary celebration. It is available in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

The event has claimed that users who might get lucky will end up with as many as 29,999 diamonds as well as prizes.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Here is how you can bag 29,999 diamonds

For the event, users can grab Violet Beams Crates and Diamond Royale Vouchers by inviting in-game friends back to the game.

This is for especially the ones who have been inactive in the game for quite some time.

The primary buzz of the game is the massive 29,999 diamond prize which a few lucky ones may get via Violet Beams Crates. The rewards, however, will have to be acquired by 1 September 2022 at 3:59:59 AM. After this, the event will go offline.

Here are the steps

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and sign in

Step 2: Open the events section in the lobby through the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 3: On the 5th Anniversary tab, click on the ‘Callback Your Friends’ event. Players can view the following missions and rewards:

Call back one friend: One Violet Beams Crate and one Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry: 30 September 2022)

One Violet Beams Crate and one Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry: 30 September 2022) Call back three friends: Three Violet Beams Crates, two Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022), and Unite – FF 5th Anniversary (Theme Song)

Three Violet Beams Crates, two Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022), and Unite – FF 5th Anniversary (Theme Song) Call back five friends: Five Violet Beams Crate and three Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022)

Five Violet Beams Crate and three Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022) Call back seven friends: Seven Violet Beams Crates and five Diamond Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30 September 2022)

Players can use Diamond Royale Vouchers in the Luck Royale section, while Violet Beams Crates provide random rewards upon opening. Here are the rewards that players can get via Violet Beams Crates in Free Fire or its MAX variant:

29,999 diamonds

Five Amethyst Pentagons

Four Amethyst Pentagons

Three Amethyst Pentagons

Two Amethyst Pentagons

One Amethyst Pentagon

Step 4: Users are required to click on the ‘Call Back’ button to display the list of inactive in-game friends.

After this, once the inactive friends return to the game, the rewards will unlock.

