Garena Free Fire is the most exciting battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity in India during the last few weeks, especially in absence of Pubg Mobile India.

Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy.

How To Get Elite Pass In Free Fire 2022

First, open Free Fire and log in with your ID.

After Free Fire is fully open, you will see the icon of Fire Pass on the home screen, click on it.

Here you will get to see two types of Fire Pass.

The name of the first is Free Pass and the name of the second is Elite Pass.

You have already got the Free Pass and you have to upgrade the Elite Pass.

To buy the Elite pass, click on the upgrade option.

Now you will get to see two forms of Elite Pass in front of you.

The first is the Elite Pass and the second is the Elite Bundle.

Now select any one of these two.

If you select Elite Pass, then you will have to pay 499 Diamonds and in return your Elite Pass will be unlocked.

With this you will get new mission missions every day. After completing the gin, you will get the rewards given in the Elite Pass.

If you select Elite Bundle then you will have to spend 999 Diamonds.

After that you will get all the rewards given to you in Elite Pass immediately.

You don’t need to complete any kind of mission.

Select any one of the variants of the Elite Pass you wish to buy, such as the Elite Pass and the Bundle Pass.

Now you have a Popup Notification will come that do you really want to buy Light Pass?

You have to confirm.

After clicking on the confirm button, your Free Fire ID will be deducted from the diamonds.

If your ID does not have a diamond, it will ask you to top up.

Here you can top up recharge in your Free Fire.

