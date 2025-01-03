Agartala: Tripura has made a significant contribution to biodiversity documentation with the first-ever recorded sighting of the Banded Royal butterfly (Rachana jalindra indra), a rare species, within the state.

The discovery occurred in Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary in Sepahijala district and was published on January 1, 2025, in the peer-reviewed international journal Munis Entomology & Zoology.

The research team, comprising Suman Bhowmik, Chiranjib Debnath, Rupali Biswas, and Animesh Das, initially spotted the butterfly on May 5, 2021, during a survey in the sanctuary.

Protected under Schedule II of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, this finding adds Tripura to the known distribution range of R. j. indra, previously recorded in Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Jharkhand.

The study, which highlighted the absence of previous Rachana jalindra records in Tripura’s butterfly fauna, emphasizes the unique characteristics of this species.

These include a white underside with a broad chocolate discal band on the forewing, extensive white diffused areas beyond the band, a wavy line above the tornus on the underside hindwing, and prominent green scales on the tornal area.

While visually similar to Charana mandarinus, the Banded Royal butterfly differs in coloration and tail size. Charana mandarinus has a yellowish underside and longer tails (12 mm), whereas Rachana jalindra tails measure 6 mm and exhibit distinct color patterns.

This discovery underscores the significance of continued ecological research in Tripura and highlights the region’s rich biodiversity.