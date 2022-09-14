Mahabubnagar: Protecting nature is seen to be the noblest deed of all and going on the same lines, TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar has announced Rs 2 crore for the preservation of an 800-year-old banyan tree which is known as Pillalamarri here.

The funds were announced from his MPLAD fund.

While announcing the funds, the MP said that as the tree has a great historical connection with it, the people should be responsible for conserving it.

The tree was being preserved with saline drip treatment and all the roots of the 800-year-old tree were taken care of.

This managed to give it a new lease of life.

The banyan is considered a particularly meaningful tree in India and other parts of the world, with rich historical and spiritual ties.

Referred to as “the Vata-vriksha,” in India, the banyan is associated with the god of death, Yama, and is often planted near crematoriums outside of villages.