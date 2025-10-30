Saumitra Shinde

For Banyllashisha Wankhar, caves are not just geological wonders, they are landscapes of culture, memory, and personal discovery.

“I belong to a Khasi tribe of Meghalaya, a matrilineal state where lineage and inheritance pass through the woman,” she writes. “I was born and brought up in a village surrounded by beautiful landscapes, waterfalls, cliffs, and caves.”

Banyllashisha Wankhar documenting the cave ecosystem. Image courtesy of Lind Horam.

“In Khasi folklore, caves are seen as homes for deities, spirits, and mythical creatures,” she says. “These stories not only explain natural events but also show the Khasi people’s respect for nature and the unseen forces that live in it.”

Caves in Mawmluh, have long played a practical role in daily life. They have supported people’s livelihoods. Some caves contain limestone and other minerals, and because of these natural resources, limestone mining has been a major part of the local economy especially before tourism and other job opportunities became common.

The coming of the cement factory added another source of income for our village until it was shut down due to political issues. “But in another way, the closure of the factory gave us a chance to protect and conserve the caves.”

This natural resource became a foundation not only for survival but also for new opportunities.

“Meghalaya being one of the most beautiful tourist destinations, attracts thousands of visitors every year. While tourism brings benefits to the local people, many do not realize the destruction it can cause. However, our village community, Mawmluh Allied Activities Co-operative Society, already has a clear vision of what will happen to our landscape if we allow mass tourism.”

Banylla, as she prefers being called, has been part of promoting eco-tourism in a way that balances livelihood and conservation. “We don’t take more than twenty-five people in a day,” she says. “We want to take a step toward sustainable and responsible tourism, something that can continue over time.”

Banylla observing the moonmilk formation inside the cave. It forms when mineral-rich cave water, often containing calcite, seeps or drips onto rock surfaces. As the water evaporates, the minerals are deposited, leaving behind a soft, white coating. Image courtesy of Dolly Gupta.



By limiting visitor numbers and practicing care, the community ensures tourism generates income without damaging the ecosystem. “Awareness and protection must go together. That balance will make cave tourism sustainable.”

Banylla’s journey into conservation storytelling began with the GreenHub Northeast India Fellowship, which trained her in technical skills like camera work, editing, and visual storytelling, while also helping her find her voice.

“The fellowship shaped me personally, the way I see the world and nature,” she writes. “It gave me confidence in my voice and in the stories I want to tell. I learned to be more patient and observant with people, communities, and nature.” Working with peers from diverse backgrounds helped her develop empathy and see how storytelling can bridge culture, science, and environmental awareness.

This combination of culture, ecology, and personal insight inspired her film, The Cave Within Me.

“It’s not just a film about rocks and caves,” she explains. “It’s about the stories, the feelings, and the lessons we find inside them.” The documentary captures the Mawmluh Cave, its stalactites hanging like frozen chandeliers, its stalagmites rising from the floor, and its hidden chambers that have witnessed millennia. One chamber, known as the “Hanging Garden,” contains stalactites that helped geologists identify the Meghalayan Age, which started 4,200 years ago, and is the current subdivision of the Holocene. “The geologists found proof of this event in Meghalaya’s Mawmluh cave, therefore they named it as the Meghalayan age.”

The “Hanging Garden” inside the cave. Image courtesy of Banyllashisha Wankhar.



Inside the cave, Banylla has observed life forms that thrive without light. “Every time I go inside, I encounter life that survives without light, each in different shapes and sizes,” she says. “There are cave crickets, bats, spiders, shrimp, ornamental fish, and Amolops — the cascade frogs. We even came across snakes, but the most exciting encounter for me was with cave worms. At first, I thought they were torn spider webs, but after observing for a long time, I noticed small worms hanging by long, thin threads.”

She also notes a plant that occasionally grows inside the cave. “There is also one specific plant that manages to grow inside the cave, which we call Soh Lwa in our local language. It grows because the water carries the fruit of that tree into the cave. However, we don’t get to see it grow every year because once the rainy season comes, the cave fills with water, and the plant cannot survive.”

Giant Crab Spider Heteropoda sp. Image courtesy of Banyllashisha Wankhar.



The caves have also become spaces of self-reflection for Banylla. “Every step I took beneath the surface, I discovered that the cave was guiding me too,” she writes. “Just like a cave, there are parts of ourselves that are dark, unknown, mysterious. The film shows that personal discovery can be just as adventurous and challenging as exploring the underground world.” Guiding visitors and exploring the caves has taught her patience, bravery, and calm.

Through her filmmaking and cave guide career, Banylla shares her love and fascination for the caves. “Exploring caves and spending time in nature has shaped the way I see the world. It’s not only about adventure but also about understanding how fragile and unique these ecosystems are. Through guiding and storytelling, I try to raise awareness about the need to protect them.”

The caves of Meghalaya are more than landscapes, for Banyllashisha. They are teachers and keepers of memory. “The Cave Within Me is more than a story, it’s a reflection of my journey. The caves taught me how to listen, how to be still, and how to see the world differently.”

This article originally appeared on Mongabay. Read the original article here.