Guwahati: Sadhuguru, an Indian spiritual leader, has embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey covering several countries of Europe and the Middle East besides India.

Sadhuguru started this 30,000 km motorcycle tour from London to India as part of his campaign to raise awareness about the state of the earth’s soil.

Sadhguru, aka Jaggi Vasudev, set off on Monday on a trip through Europe and the Middle East in an effort to “save soil”, meeting celebrities, environmentalists and influencers in dozens of countries along the way.

“I’m not a scientist, I’m not an environmentalist. I belong to the land, not to the lab, but I know there’s a soil crisis so I’m talking to as many heads of state, politicians, leaders, top scientists and influencers [as possible],” The Guardian quoted Sadhguru as saying.

The 64-year-old spiritual leader, will be joined by celebrities including the Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma, England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson and German footballer Michael Ballack at public events in cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Geneva and Tel Aviv.

In the run-up to the trip, he has been touring radio and TV studios, including The Daily Show in the US with Trevor Noah, ITV’s This Morning and Chris Evans’ radio breakfast show.

“We’re using both motorcycles and music to connect with people so that 3.5 billion citizens understand that we must address this problem right now in order to make a significant turnaround within the next 10 to 15 years. It’s about turning the science into a social moment because otherwise, nothing changes,” he said.