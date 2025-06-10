Guwahati: The Green Chapter Foundation (GCF), in a powerful collaborative effort with Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU), Sonapur, and Muktiyoddha Kamakshya Prasad Tripathi Adarsha Vidyalaya, Amchong, Digaru, marked World Environment Day 2025 with a day-long event centered around this year’s critical theme: “Beat the Plastic.”

The impactful celebration, held on June 5, aimed to elevate awareness regarding the pervasive issue of plastic pollution and ignite collective action towards forging a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

The day commenced with a welcome address by Upen Goswami, Headmaster of Muktiyoddha Kamakshya Prasad Tripathi Adarsha Vidyalaya.

He extended profound gratitude to the members of GCF and ADBU for their unwavering dedication to environmental advocacy. The proceedings were presided over by the esteemed Prof. Bhabesh Goswami, former Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, who led a compelling and thought-provoking brainstorming session on the urgent imperative to tackle plastic waste.

A significant component of the celebration involved engaging competitions for students, including art, essay writing, and extempore speech.

These platforms provided students with an opportunity to showcase their profound awareness and understanding of pressing climate-related issues. The enthusiastic participation underscored their burgeoning sense of responsibility in confronting plastic pollution.

The top three performers in each category were recognized for their outstanding efforts and creativity with well-deserved prizes and certificates.

Among the most impactful segments of the celebration were the highly interactive sessions where students actively engaged in discussions concerning the pervasive impact of plastic pollution. They enthusiastically explored practical and innovative solutions for minimizing waste.

Their insightful contributions and spirited performances captivated the audience, transforming the event into a truly engaging and profoundly educational experience.

The program symbolically concluded with a tree plantation drive within the school premises. This initiative powerfully reinforced the critical importance of ecological preservation and served to encourage students to embrace an active and responsible role in environmental protection.

Through such vital initiatives, the Green Chapter Foundation continues to champion environmental consciousness and empower the younger generation to make meaningful contributions towards the creation of a truly sustainable planet.