DIBRUGARH: DHSK College in Dibrugarh has presented the Naturalist Dimbeswar Chaliha Memorial Green Club award to Khyanjeet Gogoi.

Khyanjeet Gogoi, Orchid conservationist, researcher and president of Orchid Society of Eastern Himalaya, is known as the Orchid Man of Assam.

“Every college should follow the footsteps of DHSK College Green Club for their silent movement towards the green and clean environment, which is really commendable,” said Gogoi.

He also praised Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, the principal of the college and the person behind this green movement.

A programme was conducted on 12th February at Sankardev Sabhakakhya of DHSK College to present the Naturalist Dimbeswar Chaliha Memorial Green Club award to Khyanjeet Gogoi, the orchid man of Assam.

The programme was compeered by Dr Pallavi Gogoi, Librarian of DHSK College. Reep Hazarika, MD, BCPL Dibrugarh presented the award, which consists of a certificate, a memento and 10001 Indian rupees to Khyanjeet Gogoi.

Two NCC cadets of the college Umar Khan and Alok Kr Sharma were also felicitated on the occasion with a certificate and an amount of Rs 10000 each for bringing honour to the college by participating in this year’s republic day parade at New Delhi.

Dr Nirmali Pegu and the superintendent of Girls’ College Urmila Ramchiary and Dr Parag Jyoti Chutia, Asst. Professor, Department of Physics were also felicitated for their dedicated services.