Guwahati: In the heart of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, known for its one-horned rhinoceros and rich biodiversity, a four-legged protector is playing a key role in safeguarding the wild.

Among Kaziranga’s protectors is Sophie, a specially trained K9 sniffer dog whose courage and skill are proving vital in the fight against poaching.

“Meet Sophie, Kaziranga’s cutest yet fiercest K9 sniffer dog! Don’t let that adorable face fool you; she’s a mean machine on the trail, detecting poachers like a needle in a haystack. Our unsung hero and trusted friend, Sophie, plays a vital role in protecting Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve’s precious wildlife. Together, we stand strong for conservation!”

Assam Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary wrote on X on Wednesday, praising the canine’s exceptional service.

Sophie is part of the elite K9 unit deployed in Kaziranga, trained to detect wildlife contraband, locate hidden poachers, and assist forest guards in anti-poaching operations.

Officials said her keen sense of smell and quick response have led to several crucial breakthroughs in the past year.

Forest authorities often refer to Sophie as “Kaziranga’s silent guardian,” whose loyalty and precision have made her an integral part of the state’s conservation mission.

Her presence symbolizes not just advanced wildlife protection strategies but also the growing bond between humans and animals in safeguarding nature’s heritage.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985, spans over 1,090 square kilometres across Assam’s districts of Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Biswanath.

The park is world-renowned for sheltering two-thirds of the global population of the great one-horned rhinoceros and also hosts significant populations of Bengal tigers, wild elephants, swamp deer, and over 500 species of birds.

Crossed by the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, Kaziranga represents one of India’s successful models of wildlife conservation.

Its diverse landscape, which includes tall elephant grass, tropical forests, and wetlands, supports a balanced ecosystem and serves as an important habitat for global biodiversity.