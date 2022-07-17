Guwahati: Six elephants stranded in the man-made pond in lower Assam’s Goalpara district have been rescued successfully, the Forest Department officials said.

The incident occurred at Chaibari, Lakhipur in Goalpara district on Saturday.

After receiving the information, the Goalpara Forest Division staff reached the spot and successfully pulled out all six elephants.

“Six elephants were stranded in a man-made pond at Chaibari, Lakhipur in Goalpara district. The elephants were later successfully rescued by the staff of Goalpara Forest Division by creating an escape way using an excavator,” a Forest Department official said.

Deforestation and habitat loss has brought them closer contact with humans in recent decades, and they often clash with villagers and farmers.