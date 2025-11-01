Guwahati: A rare Ferruginous Duck was recently sighted soaring over the calm waters of Assam’s Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve, raising conservation concerns.

“Each sighting of the Ferruginous Duck is a reminder of how fragile our wetland ecosystems have become. Without immediate conservation measures, these migratory visitors may stop returning altogether,” said an ornithologist.

The Near Threatened (NT) species, a winter migrant to India’s wetlands, is known for its rich chestnut plumage and preference for shallow freshwater habitats.

Assam Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary shared the sighting on X on Saturday, posting: “A stunning Ferruginous Duck takes flight over the serene waters of Orang National Park & Tiger Reserve, a rare winter migrant to Assam’s wetlands. This Near Threatened (NT) species breeds in parts of Europe and Central Asia and migrates to South Asia during winter, favoring shallow, vegetated freshwater habitats.”

A stunning Ferruginous Duck takes flight over the serene waters of Orang National Park & Tiger Reserve, a rare winter migrant to Assam’s wetlands.



This Near Threatened (NT) species breeds in parts of Europe and Central Asia and migrates to South Asia during winter, favoring… pic.twitter.com/cXteyRWKoy — Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) November 1, 2025

While the sighting highlights the ecological richness of Assam’s wetlands, experts warn that habitat loss, pollution, and human disturbance are driving the species toward decline.

Conservationists stress the urgent need for wetland restoration and stronger protection measures to safeguard migratory birds like the Ferruginous Duck.

Without decisive action, they caution, such rare glimpses of avian beauty may soon fade from Assam’s skies.