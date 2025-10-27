North Lakhimpur: A grassland on the banks of the Dikrong River in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has become a sanctuary for endangered migratory birds during the winter season due to the efforts of a local horticulturist.

Named Dikrong Grassland, the area, once known for hunting and the burning of vegetation during winter by miscreants arriving in boats, is now ready to welcome the winged visitors of the season, including some rare and endangered species.

Located in Pokadol, about 7 km from Bihpuria on the downstream course of the river, the grassland has become a popular destination for migratory birds in winter, attracting birdwatchers from across the country.

According to Arpan Partha, an avid birdwatcher from Bihpuria, Dikrong Grassland attracts numerous birds during the winter season. He has recorded four species of buntings over the years, namely the Yellow-breasted Bunting, Chestnut-eared Bunting, Black-faced Bunting, and Little Bunting.

Among them, the Yellow-breasted Bunting (Emberiza aureola) is a Critically Endangered species listed in the IUCN Red List 3.1, which migrates from the Scandinavian region through the north-eastern Eurasian plains to the eastern Himalayas during winter.

The bunting species at Dikrong Grassland were first documented by Sutirtha Lahiri, a Ph.D. research scholar at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, USA, during his 2023 study on bioacoustic monitoring of bird communities in grasslands.

Since then, the observation, research, and documentation of these rare bird species have continued at Dikrong Grassland by birdwatchers and conservationists such as Jugal Borah.

Dikrong Grassland also hosts IUCN-listed Vulnerable bird species such as the Swamp Francolin (Ortygornis gularis), Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus), and Hen Harrier (Circus cyaneus).

Other migratory birds recorded in the grassland during winter include the Baikal Bush Warbler (Locustella davidi), Thick-billed Warbler (Arundinax aedon), and Chinese Rubythroat (Calliope tschebaiewi).

Besides migratory species, resident birds like the Chestnut Munia (Lonchura atricapilla), Scaly-breasted Munia (Lonchura punctulata), Black-breasted Weaver (Ploceus benghalensis), and Streaked Weaver (Ploceus manyar) are also found in this grassland.

Dikrong Grassland has already become a favourite destination for birdwatchers from different parts of the country.

With guided birdwatching tours organized by Tesia Camp, a birdwatching homestay in Harmutty, Lakhimpur, over 150 birdwatchers from across India have visited and photographed the avian visitors here.

In the past, the grassland faced serious threats when miscreants and poachers burned dry reeds and hunted birds. Timely intervention by local vigilantes, led by Arpan Partha, helped identify the culprits with assistance from the forest department.

Since then, the area has been under the watchful protection of Krishna Rajkhowa, a local horticulturist.

Rajkhowa, who cultivates apple jujube on a five-bigha plantation in Pokadol near the grassland, has been consistently guarding the area against hunters and other disturbances. His vigilance has completely stopped the burning of the grassland during the birds’ winter migration.

“I’ve been guarding this grassland for the past year, and cases of hunting and burning have come down to zero so far,” said Rajkhowa. He also mentioned that the grassland has witnessed an increase in the rabbit population following his protective measures.

Another looming threat to the grassland is riverbank erosion caused by the Dikrong River. The river has been steadily eroding its left bank over the past several years, swallowing hundreds of acres of land.

The continued erosion of the Dikrong River now threatens the very existence of this newly emerging grassland bird sanctuary in Pokadol, Bihpuria, in Lakhimpur district.