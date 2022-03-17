The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated steps to de-reserve forests in the state for undertaking developmental works.

Deputy commissioners of all the 26 districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been directed by the state government to compile a list of reserve areas in their respective districts.

The lists of reserve forests would be then reviewed by the Arunachal Pradesh government so as permission from the Supreme Court for de-reservation of forest areas could be attained.

The development was announced by forest and environment minister Mama Natung.

“…we need permission from the Supreme Court for de-reservation of forest areas,” Natung said.

He added: “The state or the central government have no say on de-reservation of forest areas as the matter lies with the Supreme Court.”

Even if Supreme Court allows de-reservation, the state government would have to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh per hectare for afforestation,” the Arunachal Pradesh minister said.