Itanagar: Nine villages in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded the Chief Minister’s Cleanest Village Award 2021 for remarkable performance in ensuring adequate sanitation and maintaining a healthy environment.

A notification issued by the state government stated that nine villages were conferred with the recognition which included New Tupi in Tirap district followed by Kolung in Upper Siang; Silluk in East Siang; Tusinggite in Lower Dibang Valley; Singbir in Shi-Yomi; Thongleng in Tawang; Jirdin in West Siang; Bonai in Longding; and Mimey in Namsai.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Arunachal Pradesh government commemorating the Statehood Day celebrations on February 20, 2022, introduced the ‘Chief Minister’s Awards for Cleanest Village’ in each district.

We had introduced Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village to encourage collective effort towards cleanliness for a healthy and developed society.



Winners of the Award for the year 2021 were announced today on 73rd Republic Day celebration.

The awards were announced with an approach for ensuring a healthy, hygienic and lively social environment.

The notification by the state government said, “These awards are meant for promoting the essence of healthy living through cleanliness to deter the incidence of illness and to promote sustenance of public amenities for the overall growth of the state.”