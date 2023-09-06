GUWAHATI : Jirsong Theatre is all set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a theatre festival at the Madhabdev Auditorium Kalakshetra in Guwahati

The upcoming theatre festival ‘Swayam’ is set to be held from September 8 to September 10.

The festival has been held with the aim of portraying theatre as the power to bridge gaps, break down barriers, among generations, and promote understanding of people of all backgrounds.

Swayam Theatre Festival will be inaugurated with the drama Aahar at 6.30 PM on September 8.

The discussion topic on the first day will be new generation Assamese theatre. Samudra Kajal Saikia will be the keynote speaker and moderator. Speakers of the first discussion will be Himanshu Prashad Das, Pari Sarania, and Bhaskar Baruah. The discussion will be observed by Bhagirathi.

On the next day, the drama Antigone Menia will be performed and the discussion panel will sit to discuss the topic of text, performance, performance space & spectatorship. The keynote speaker and moderator will be Dr. Subrata Jyoti Neog and the speakers will be Anupam Saikia, Mrinal Jyoti Goswami and Jyoti Prashad Bhuyan. The observer will be Anup Hazarika for the second day.

Iti Mrinalini is the drama to be performed on the third day and the discussion panel will sit to discuss the topic of Women and Theatre. Dr Smritirekha Bhuyan will moderate the event along with speakers Radhika Goswami, Papori Medhi and Manimala Das and will be observed by Nikhileshwar Baruah.