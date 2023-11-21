Producer Ekta Kapoor was awarded Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards, becoming the First Indian Woman Filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award.

On the other hand, Vir Das, along with Derry Girls season 3, were honoured with the International Emmy for Comedy.

This was Vir Das’s second nomination for an International Emmy.

The comedian and actor won the award for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing.

This made him the first Indian comedian to accomplish this honour.

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah missed out on the International Emmy for Best Actress for her performance in Delhi Crime.

The 51st International Emmy Awards were held in New York and were hosted by US magician Penn Jillette of the performing duo Penn And Teller.