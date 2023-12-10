Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his 43rd birthday in solitude in the Himalayan ranges on December 10. He posted a series of bold, nude photos from his retreat and wrote a long note that says, “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges – “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing “Who I am Not“ which is the first step of knowing “WHO AM I “as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.”

The note further says, “I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION.I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION .”

Jammwal’s note continues, “It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life – Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter – CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024 Pic courtesy – A local shepherd Mohar Singh.”