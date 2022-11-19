New Delhi: Veteran actor Tabassum Govil has passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. She was 78.

“A few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had a gastro problem and we went there for a check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” Tabassum’s son Hoshang Govil told a news agency on Saturday.

The veteran actor started her career in the film industry in the late 1940s as a child artist and was active through the coming decades. She was popularly known as Baby Tabassum.

Apart from acting in films like Nargis (1947), followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947), Bari Behen (1949), Deedar (1951) and Swarg (1990), Tabassum hosted the popular Doordarshan celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993.

In 2021, Tabassum recovered from COVID-19 after spending nearly 10 days in hospital.