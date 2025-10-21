Guwahati: Actor-director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, died in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

Asrani’s manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, told ANI, “Asrani passed away today at 3 pm at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu.”

His family shared a statement on his Instagram profile, which read, “Our beloved, the one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces, Asrani ji is no longer among us. His passing is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left through his performances will remain eternal. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti.”

Asrani was born in Jaipur on January 1, 1941.

After finishing his education, he began his career at All India Radio as a voice artist. Trained in acting under Sahitya Kalabhai Thakkar, he moved to Mumbai in 1962 to pursue his passion for cinema.

A meeting with filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee led him to join the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, from where he graduated in 1966.

Asrani went on to appear in several Hindi and Gujarati films, including Bawarchi, Namak Haraam, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Chala Murari Hero Banne, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Parichay, Chhoti Si Baat, Rafoo Chakkar, Khoon Pasina, Alaap, Amdavad No Rikshawalo, Saat Qaidi, Sansar Chakra, and Pankhi No Mal, among others.

His most famous role remains that of the eccentric jailor in the cult classic Sholay.