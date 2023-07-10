Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer film Bawaal first song “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte” was released on Monday. The music video showcased the different emotions that the couple goes through in the film.

The romantic ballad is crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon and written by Manoj Muntashir.

The trailer of Bawaal has been released a few days ago. Bawaal is a romantic drama that portrays the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl of the town. The boy wants to marry her as marrying her will rise up his social position. Bawaal directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is written by Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra has a twist of World War II.

During the launch of Bawaal’s trailer in Dubai, Varun Dhawan said that the film is about the truth. The film focuses on what we want from our life and our insecurities. Varun also says that he has never been as sure about acting in a film as he was about Bawaal.

The actor continued by saying that working with the director Nitesh Tiwari has always been on his bucket list. Earlier, during Covid, Varun asked Nitesh to give a role in his film and finally, after 7-8 months he made a film with him. He feel it to be one of the best role to play as it is closest to the reality.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will be released on Amazon Prime on July 21.