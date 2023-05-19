Actress Vaani Kapoor stole the spotlight in a backless dress at the Femina Presents Mamaearth Beautiful Indians 2023 awards show. The Bollywood actor is known for her bold fashion choices and never fails to inspire fashion enthusiasts with her enchanting and extraordinary ensembles. Vaani has embraced the enchanting world of fashion through her awe-inspiring and breathtaking looks.

The actor looked absolutely amazing and stunning in a shiny backless dress from the event. Her fans have showered her with love taking the internet by storm.

Vaani dressed up in a glamorous metallic jumpsuit featuring a halter V neckline and an eye-catching backless design with a stylish tie at the back. The bodycon fit and flared bottom of the jumpsuit created the illusion of a dress which made it look more elegant.

The fashionista paired the outfit with silver stacked bangles and statement stud earrings. She opted for a subtle yet glamorous look with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a glossy orange lip shade. The actress styled her hair in side-parted wavy open tresses adding it to her overall look.