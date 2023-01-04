The Twitter account of popular South Indian actor Kishore Kumar G, who received acclamation for his stunning performances in Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 in 2022, has been suspended for violation of rules.

However, it is quite unclear, which tweet made the micro blogging site to suspend his profile.

Ever since the suspension of his profile, fans have been demanding the reason behind the move by Twitter.

A few of his fans tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk asking him to restore Kishore’s account.

The actor is known to be an activist, especially on farmers’ problems, and is well-known for expressing his views without any fear of the establishment striking back.

It is his honest and outspokenness views that attract people to his tweets, but he hasn’t yet responded to the suspension of his Twitter account.

The actor, who played the role of antagonist (a police officer) against Rishab Shetty in the super hit ‘Kantara’, has spoken up against superstitions.

On ‘Kantara’, he had stated that like all good movies, it has transcended the boundaries of caste, religion and language, and united people.

If cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, even a big film will be the biggest defeat of humanity, he stated.

The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified.

In one of his Instagram post, he termed December 30 as “Black Day” for free press and Indian democracy after the Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV.

In a popular Netflix series, Kishore played the role of the antagonist Nayak. He gained popularity for portraying the character of Veerappan in the Kannada film Attahasa in 2013.