Guwahati: As Sini Shetty gets crowned as Femina Miss India World 2022, Twitter floods with tweets with #MissIndia2022 and #SiniShetty hashtags.

On July 3, Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022.

While she won the title, Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat was named First Runner-Up, and Uttar Pradesh’s Shinata Chauhan was Second Runner-Up.

With her getting the crown, people grew curious about her life.

Also Read: 15 Assam elephants to be transported to Madhya Pradesh

The Miss India World 2022, is 21 years old and has a degree in Accounting and Finance. She is now pursuing CFA (CFA).

She is also known to be a dancer, actor, model, and content creator.

People amazed by both her beauty and intelligence trended hashtags #MissIndia2022 and #SiniShetty on Twitter today.

Also Read: Don’t kill cows on Eid, AIUDF chief Ajmal tells Assam Muslims?

Following this, Sini on her personal handle said, “Thanks for all your lovely wishes I hope I made Karnataka proud. Can’t wait to start this new journey and make India proud Keep showering all your love and blessings and I love y’all.”

Thanks for all your lovely wishes ???

I hope I made Karnataka proud. Can't wait to start this new journey and make India proud ????

Keep showering all your love and blessings and I love y'all ??#SiniShetty #MissIndiaFinale2022 #MissIndia2022 #FeminaMissIndia2022 #MissIndia pic.twitter.com/x3oRvXdBa0 — Sini Shetty (@sini_shetty) July 4, 2022

Many have praised her for her achievement and some even pointed out that she has a long way to grow.

Sini till the morning had only 45 followers on her official handle but by evening started to grow.