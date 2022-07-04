Guwahati: As Sini Shetty gets crowned as Femina Miss India World 2022, Twitter floods with tweets with #MissIndia2022 and #SiniShetty hashtags.
On July 3, Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022.
While she won the title, Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat was named First Runner-Up, and Uttar Pradesh’s Shinata Chauhan was Second Runner-Up.
With her getting the crown, people grew curious about her life.
Also Read: 15 Assam elephants to be transported to Madhya Pradesh
The Miss India World 2022, is 21 years old and has a degree in Accounting and Finance. She is now pursuing CFA (CFA).
She is also known to be a dancer, actor, model, and content creator.
People amazed by both her beauty and intelligence trended hashtags #MissIndia2022 and #SiniShetty on Twitter today.
Also Read: Don’t kill cows on Eid, AIUDF chief Ajmal tells Assam Muslims?
Following this, Sini on her personal handle said, “Thanks for all your lovely wishes I hope I made Karnataka proud. Can’t wait to start this new journey and make India proud Keep showering all your love and blessings and I love y’all.”
Many have praised her for her achievement and some even pointed out that she has a long way to grow.
Sini till the morning had only 45 followers on her official handle but by evening started to grow.