Guwahati: A song which reverberates to every music lover’s ears — Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi — fame singer Anup Ghoshal passed away in Kolkata on Friday, his family said.

Ghoshal was 77 and he is survived by two daughters.

Ghoshal is also known for singing some immortal memorable numbers for Satyajit Ray movies. As a playback singer, he had been associated with Satyajit Ray’s Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (The Adventures of Goopy and Bagha, 1969) and Hirak Rajar Deshe (Kingdom of Diamonds, 1980).

Ghoshal was hospitalised for the past several days at a private hospital in south Kolkata for old age ailments and died due to multi-organ failure at 1.40 pm on Friday.

Ghosal, who had successfully contested the 2011 assembly polls from Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket, left behind two daughters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the effervescent singer. She wrote, “I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages.”

One of the most loved songs of Ghoshal still is ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi’ in the Gulzar-directed movie Masoom which won hearts across the country.

Ghoshal was born in 1945. He had his first initiation to music from his mother Labanya Ghoshal in his childhood. Later he learnt classical music from Pt Sukhendu Goswami and became the topper in MA classical music at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata.