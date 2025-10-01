Agartala: Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha on Wednesday described music director Sachin Dev Burman as a “legendary personality of the country who earned fame across India and the world through his musical creations.”

Inaugurating a tribute ceremony on the occasion of the maestro’s birth anniversary at the lobby of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, the Chief Minister said, “We still enjoy his unique creations. Music knows no boundaries, and it fulfills the spiritual needs of people.”

The event was organized by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs. Saha emphasized that music plays an immense role in alleviating mental depression, and the melodies of Sachin Dev Burman help people discover themselves.

The Chief Minister highlighted that from 1933 to 1975, Sachin Dev Burman composed music for 8 Bengali and 89 Hindi films, which remain popular. He also recorded nearly 200 songs in Bengali and Hindi. Burman’s unique creations were a blend of classical and folk music.

Saha noted that the Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri, and he also received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards.

“Music influences various aspects of social life. During the freedom struggle, songs by many poets inspired the countrymen,” the Chief Minister stated.

He added that Sachin Dev Burman’s creations forged a true bond among various communities.

Saha said that the Prime Minister is taking continuous steps to advance the country economically, with the goal of building a developed India by 2047. The state government is also working towards this objective.

He urged the future generation of artists to use Sachin Dev Burman’s creations as a source of inspiration to create their own unique works.

Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Secretary of the Department of Information and Culture, called Sachin Dev Burman “one of the legends of the Indian music world.” He described him as a musician, composer, and music director whose creations still touch our hearts.

The Secretary added that the Department of Information and Culture celebrates Sachin Dev Burman’s birth anniversary across the state every year.

Other dignitaries, including Subrata Chakraborty, Vice Chairman of the State Cultural Advisory Committee, and Bimbsar Bhattacharya, Director of the Department of Information and Culture, were also present.

The ceremony began with the Chief Minister and other guests paying homage by laying floral tributes at the bust of Sachin Dev Burman at the Rabindra Bhavan premises. Artists from the Sachin Dev Burman Smriti Government College of Music and various cultural organizations of the state presented a cultural programme,