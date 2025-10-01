Agartala: In a world often divided by faith, there are places where festivals become bridges — where rituals transcend religion, and unity becomes the celebration. This is one such story, from the heart of Tripura.

In Durgapur, a village on the border of Sonamura and Boxanagar under Sepahijala district, something extraordinary takes place every year. Despite differences in beliefs, Hindu and Muslim families come together to celebrate Durga Puja.

Over the last fifty years, Muslim households here have contributed generously to the community’s Puja — treating it as their own festival.

Speaking on the issue, Hannan Miah, a social worker from Durgapur, said, “This is our festival. We don’t hesitate to pitch in.” “Though there are perhaps 40–45 Hindu families in our village, at festival time we put aside our differences. Together we ensure the rituals are honored fully.”

He adds: “Yes, our budget is modest and we skip big cultural shows — but the spirit is no less. You’ll see no less devotion here than elsewhere in Tripura.”

Further away, in Putia — a village of roughly 600 families, of which only around 35 are Hindu — the Durga Puja tradition runs deep. Over thirty years, the Muslim majority has taken on the mantle of organizing the festivities.

“This Puja has been part of our annual life for decades,” says Abdul Rashid, a local of the Putia village. “Although we are Muslim by faith, we take responsibility for handling arrangements. Money is always an issue, but we support our Hindu brethren, working to make sure the festival runs smoothly.”

Close to Agartala lies Bitarban, a slum area where the majority are Muslim. Here too, the minority Hindu community sees one of the grandest Puja events in the area — right in the heart of the slums.