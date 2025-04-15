The passing away of Dr. Lakshahira Das, a quintessential embodiment of erudition, sagacity, and artistic prowess, appears to have marked the end of the pristine Assamese musical heritage. Assam’s heartstrings resonate with Lakshahira’s stirring melodies. The charming tunes, with their unrefined, natural harmonies, encapsulate the serene allure of pastoral vistas and the straightforwardness of an era long past. The music’s down-to-earth tone strikes a deep chord with listeners seeking authenticity. The lyrics speak directly to people, evoking emotions and telling stories that feel real. The region’s history and traditions are embedded in her music. It’s a window into the past, a reflection of the people’s struggles, hopes, and dreams. Rich in emotional depth, her music connected with listeners on a personal level. It was as if she was singing directly to their hearts. This emotional resonance helped her build a loyal fan base.

The scenic agrarian lifestyle of Assam that we remembered from our childhood was eloquently depicted in the works of Lakshahira Das. She meticulously integrated aspects of our vibrant folk culture into contemporary Assamese lyric literature. Lakshahira had recounted the narratives surrounding the creation of numerous songs during different occasions.

Her lifelong dedication to social consciousness never wavered. She envisioned a world transformed through education, cultural shifts, and societal change. This tireless advocate inspired others with her enduring hope for renewal in every sphere.

It was the esteemed Lalit Chandra Vaishya Saud, the father of Lakshahira, who was her most venerated, cherished, and exemplary figure, whose influence was fundamental in shaping her cognitive framework and fortifying the foundational aspects of her existence during her formative years. Her father, an ardent lover of music, once returned home with a gramophone and a trove of records featuring Assamese melodies from artists such as Prafulla Chandra Barua, alongside Bengali songs and various other recordings. He would incessantly play those tunes, saturating the entire house with enchanting harmonies. She would dash to school while music played in her house.

Dr. Lakshahira Das, who was born in Sualkuchi, had to relocate as a child since her father worked as a government servant and was frequently transferred. Lakshahira’s encounters with people from diverse backgrounds exposed her to a wide range of cultural influences, which had a significant impact on her music.

As Lakshahira matured, she found lodging in Tezpur at the residence of cultural icon Jyotiprasad. This rental home became her sanctuary in the city. Music’s siren song often lured her to Poki, Jyotiprasad’s family home. Tezpur’s vibrant culture beckoned, its events a magnet for her artistry. She played melodies, embraced traditions, and wove herself into the town’s rich tapestry. Each visit deepened her connection to this wellspring of heritage and harmony. In addition to her interactions with Jyotiprasad, she also engaged with prominent cultural figures Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Phani Sarma during her time in Tezpur.

The cultural environment she experienced at home, along with the support and motivation she gained during her time in Tezpur as well as Barpeta, significantly enhanced her musical journey. Jorhat also offered a supportive atmosphere for her throughout her stay. Lakshahira Das was perpetually captivated by the melody of her native land.

Upon her arrival in Guwahati in 1948 to pursue her undergraduate studies at Cotton College, she encountered notable personalities such as Purushottam Das, Birendra Kumar Phukan, Rabindra Nath Phukan, Ubeidul Latif Baruah, Syed Abdul Malik, and Bhupen Hazarika, who were profoundly captivated by her lyrical prowess, drawing parallels to the art of songwriting and motivating her to compose original pieces.

Lakshahira, an outstanding student, demonstrated exceptional perseverance and commitment by composing her own musical piece in the morning hours and then performing it live at the Shillong-Guwahati AIR station during a transmission. The song titled “Andhaar Yugor Deepsikha Moi, Jiwan Jur Loi, Natun Prithibi Gorhar Pothot, Alok Bilam Goi” produced a sound that was both refreshing and innovative. The music effectively encapsulated the diversity of her experiences. It will be difficult to ascertain the extent of Lakshahira’s compositional output on Akashvani due to the limited availability of empirical evidence, particularly given that she was initially responsible for presenting one of her own compositions.

Lakshahira Das is the first Assamese woman to be acknowledged as a lyricist, composer, and singer by the Akashvani Kendra. This honour was bestowed upon her in 1948, while she was still pursuing her undergraduate studies at Cotton College. In addition to Akashvani, she composed songs for four Assamese films: ‘Sorapat’ (1956), ‘Chaknoiya’ (1959), ‘Natun Prithibi’ (1958), and ‘Lachit Borphukan’ (1961). She also provided playback vocals for ‘Sorapat’ and ‘Lachit Borphukan’.

‘Sorapat’ showcased her talents as a remarkably skilled vocalist, adept at presenting solo performances and crafting lyrical pieces that provoke profound emotions, illustrating her skill to infuse these creations with depth and genuine sentiment, as evidenced in the songs “Eri Diya Priya Moi Jao’ and “Anurage Ronjito Mon, Poranot Seujiya Bon”. Lakshahira initially performed the popular song “Eri Diya Priya Moi Jao” for a radio broadcast, but music director Mukul Baruah incorporated the tune in ‘Sorapat’. She also performed solo pieces composed by Mukul Baruah, including “Xoonore Putoli Basa Xuwa Basa, Mur Nidarun Bidhatai Hera Kopalote Likhile” and “Tumar Xure Xure Gai Jao Doyu Rosa Joto Geet.”

Similarly, the song “Ai Matite Moru Jodi Dekhor Hoke Jujhute” from the film ‘Lachit Borphukan’ elicited a profound sense of patriotism. Furthermore, the other two prominent musical pieces from the same film, “Jonowali Raati” and “Upaja Sonar Maati O”, also established a substantial resonance with the audience. She also took part in the choruses along with other artistes like Dipali Barthakur, Ramen Barua, etc. All these compositions, which skilfully blended poignant lyrics with stirring tunes, have a timeless appeal.

Lakshahira Das composed several solo tracks for the gramophone company HMV and also performed duets alongside Sudha Kontho Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. During her college years, Lakshahira was motivated to pursue a career in music by the legendary artist Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, with whom she maintained a respectful professional relationship. Subsequently, she collaborated with him, assuming the role of a co-artiste. Several renowned artists, including Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Birendra Nath Datta, Manna De, Dipali Barthakur, Khagen Mahanta, Anup Ghoshal, Chinmoy Lahiri, Loknath Goswami, and Pulak Banerjee, have performed songs composed by Dr. Lakshahira Das.

Dr. Das’s musical career was marked by a wide-ranging repertoire of compositions. Her most distinguished works include the recording of Ambikagiri Raichoudhury’s “Agnibeenar Taan”, produced by Suratirtha Productions, as well as Umesh Chandra Choudhury’s “Jinibi Jeevan Pon”, and Nalinibala Devi’s “Maheshweta” among others. Similar to the themes of love, desire, hope, sorrow, and anguish found in various musical compositions, Lakshahira Das has also sung significant songs that have the power to influence children and adolescents. “Dalim O Dalim Amaloi Aniso Ki” and “Dhool Bai Kot, Ratanpurot”, among others, are notable examples of her works. Lakshahira Das, inspired by Rabindranath’s ideology, performed around 50 Rabindra Sangeets translated into Assamese at Akashvani Kendra.

Dr. Lakshahira Das, who wrote more than two thousand modern songs, had her first collection of poetry, ‘Pran Ganga’. Other poetry books that she authored include ‘Bhaskar Logno’, ‘Awagahonor Muhurta’, ‘Priya Prithibir Babe’, among others. The author’s compilations of songs include titles such as ‘Prathama’, ‘Xurxetu’, ‘Gitarghya’, ‘Mayurpankhi’, ‘Antargot Nodi’, ‘O’ Mur Sikuni Dekh’, ‘Lakshahirar Geet’, ‘Pranor Muktadhara’, and ‘Antartoma’, among others. Lakshahira Das garnered widespread acclaim for her musical performances that celebrate the rich cultural heritage and landscape of Assam, effectively highlighting its populace at both state-level events and in venues outside the region.

In 1950, Lakshahira Das graduated with distinction from Cotton College, achieving the highest marks in Assamese and Education. She obtained her MA with honors in Education from Gauhati University in 1953. Lakshahira once again rejoined Cotton College as a lecturer. She was one of the founding members of the Department of Education at Cotton College in 1959, where she served as both a professor and the head of the department. Subsequently, she assumed the role of head of the Department of Education at Gauhati University in 1986, a position she held until her retirement in 1993. Lakshahira was awarded a PhD by Gauhati University in 1973.

Her engagement with the field of education extended beyond the confines of the classroom, encompassing a significant involvement in external educational activities. It is significant to note that 14 scholars have obtained PhD degrees under the mentorship of Dr. Lakshahira Das, who had attended a number of academic conferences at both the national and international levels. Furthermore, she has authored a significant corpus of educational resources, encompassing highly regarded and invaluable textbooks, and has served in editorial capacities for a variety of magazines, journals, and periodicals.

Despite a demanding schedule that involved balancing family responsibilities, educational pursuits, literary endeavours, and musical activities, Lakshahira still managed to dedicate time to author numerous stories and novels. Dr. Das serves as an exemplary model of how a woman with a demanding schedule can effectively allocate time to explore various dimensions of life. The domains of education, literature, and music have facilitated her travels around the country and worldwide, allowing her to encounter a multitude of individuals, including numerous famous and infamous figures.

Dr. Lakshahira Das also made noteworthy contributions to the domain of social responsibility. Dr. Das was among the prominent artists who collaborated with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in the ‘Samannoy Sanskritik Jatra’ (Journey of Cultural Harmony), which was organized under the auspices of the All Assam Students’ Union during the tumultuous ‘83, in the preceding century.

Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Lakshahira Das undertook a diverse array of roles, encompassing those of a professor, textbook author, translator, writer, lyricist, composer, vocalist, poet, and social activist. As a mother, great-grandmother, and guide, Lakshahira demonstrated an extraordinary synthesis of resilience and fervour. She represented a confluence of knowledge, values, and beliefs.

Dr. Lakshahira Das was married to Ramcharan Das, who was the cornerstone of a family that comprises three worthy sons, their spouses, and a plethora of grandchildren. With a postgraduate degree from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Ramcharan Das devoted his entire life to social work and various causes. Lakshahira Das offered him immense support and encouragement in his pursuits.

Dr. Lakshahira Das exemplifies the effective harnessing of the intrinsic strengths and capabilities of women. She embodies a woman of significant substance and serves as an exemplary model of womanhood.

Lakshahira dedicated her entire life to the realms of education, literature, and music.

In her own articulation, she identifies herself as a poet, particularly one who delves into the themes of existence and conveys the fundamental nature of life through her lyrical compositions.

I’m the poet of existence

Only sing songs that honour and celebrate life

Weaving the narrative of existence

Create the tune of harmony

Saturated with tears of mirth

The image of life

Enthralls the intellect

I view myself as a poet of existence

A wreath of both sadness and happiness

I adorn myself with intricate knots

intertwining the story of life

while also creating a soothing tune.